WhatsApp rolls out new Group privacy settings for Android, iOS users

WhatsApp updates group privacy setting

WhatsApp in a recent update rolled out a new group privacy setting for Android and iOS users. The new privacy change option will give you to block people from adding you to the WhatsApp group without your consent.

According to WABetainfo.com users of the instant messaging will now be able to blacklist people from adding them to any WhatsApp group. In April this Year WhatsApp had introduced its group privacy settings that allowed users to control people who can add them to the WhatsApp group. The group tab in the privacy option earlier came with three options- Everyone, My Contact, and Nobody but now the nobody option will be replaced with 'My Contact Except..'. This new option will allow users to blacklist contacts from adding them to a group. However, they can seek your permission and request you to join any group in personal chat.

Image Source : WABETAINFO.COM WhatsApp group privacy options

The My Contact option in this tab will allow contacts in your contact to add you in any WhatsApp group without your prior permission and the 'Everyone' tab removes away with any restriction about adding you the WhatsApp groups.

To recall, in April this year WhatsApp had introduced the control options in the group privacy settings with Nobody, Everybody and My Contact options

The new change in the group privacy setting was spotted on WhatsApp's beta version 2.19.110.20. However, there are no updates as to when this option will be rolled out for the stable version of the app.

WhatsApp has also enabled the Web version of the messaging app to consecutively auto play voice notes in a chat. This feature which was first made available for the android version of the instant messaging platform