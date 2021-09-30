Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ launched in India.

Vivo has been teasing the launch of the X70 series for quite some time now and the company has now finally taken the wraps off the much-awaited Vivo X70 Pro and the X70 Pro+. The two new smartphones are flagship models from the brand that offer great performance, impressive cameras and a premium design. With the X70 series, the company is going head to head against the new iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup. Here's all you need to know about the new smartphone.

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch FullHD+ Curved display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,450mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging technology.

On the optics front, the Vivo X70 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup, which consists of a primary 50-megapixel Gimbal camera, a 12-megapixel 5X portrait camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel OIS periscope camera.

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch WQHD+ Curved display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 55W FlashCharge wired charging and 50W FlashCharge wireless charging technology.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X70 Pro+ features a quad-camera setup, which consists of a primary 50-megapixel GN1 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide Gimbal camera, a 12-megapixel 5X portrait camera, and an 8-megapixel OIS periscope camera.

Price and availability

Vivo X70 Pro has been launched in Cosmic Black and Aurora Dawn colour variants whereas the X70 Pro+ is available only in Enigma Black. Priced at Rs. 79,990, X70 Pro+ will go on sale starting October 12, 2021. The X70 Pro is priced at Rs. 46,990 and Rs. 49,990 for the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants, respectively. The 12GB+256GB variant will be available for Rs. 52,990. The X70 Pro is set to go on sale beginning October 7, 2021. Both the smartphones will be available on Vivo India E-store, Flipkart, and offline partner retail stores across India.