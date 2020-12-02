Vivo V20 Pro with 5G, 44MP Eye AF Dual Selfie Cameras launched in India: Price, features, specs

Image Source : VIVO Vivo V20 Pro

As announced previously, Vivo has finally made the Vivo V20 Pro (announced globally earlier this month) official in India. The smartphone is another member of the V20 series, which already comprises the Vivo V20 and the Vivo V20 SE. The V20 Pro is a competitor to the OnePlus Nord and even the Google Pixel 4a. Read on to know more about the new Vivo smartphone.

Vivo V20 Pro Features, Specs

The Vivo V20 Pro is a camera-centric smartphone that comes with a 44MP Eye AF Dual Selfie Camera setup. The secondary front camera is an 8MP Super-Wide-Angle Camera with 105 degrees field of view (FoV). There are three rear cameras (64MP, 8MP, 2MP) with support for Super Night mode, portrait mode, and macro shots.

The phone, touted as the slimmest one, looks a lot like the Vivo V20l launched recently in India. It comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded via a memory card.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which is claimed to charge up to 65% in about 30 minutes and runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. It gets an in-display fingerprint scanner, Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling, Hi-Res audio certification, and AI noise-cancelling for video calls. Additionally, it comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour variants.

Vivo V20 Pro Price, Availability

The Vivo V20 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 29,990 and will be available across mainline retail partners, Vivo India E-store and major e-commerce websites (Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq), starting today.

As for the offers, users can get Rs. 2,000 instant cashback on ICICI Bank cards, extra Rs. 2,500 off on exchange, V-Shield complete mobile protection, and easy no-cost EMI option.

