VingaJoy WC-1007 wireless charger for Qi-enabled devices launched in India

VingaJoy, a homegrown mobile accessories brand launches a new wireless charger 'WC-1007' for QI enabled devices. The VingaJoy WC-1007 wireless charger will work with any smartphone that supports QI wireless charging.

The WC-1007 wireless charger offers a continuous output of 1.0 amp and features a USB input slot for charging. It weighs 40gms, wherein the charging base connects the power supply, wherein the mobile phone matches the receiving shell. It supports an anti-slippery pad offering firm grip and safety.

In terms of design, the wireless charger is sleek and fits perfectly on the desk. It comes with notification LED indicators that notify when the charger is ready and also notifies the user about the full charge. The VingaJoy WC-1007 wireless charger price is Rs 999.

Speaking on the launch Mandeep Arora, Co-founder, Vingajoy said, “The product does justice to those who want to ditch the wires for everyday usage. This product is for the people, who are still using USB cables every time to charge their devices, now they can just keep their phones on the charger and let it charge without any worry of overcharging.”

