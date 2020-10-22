Top 6 websites to buy refurbished smartphones in India: Amazon Refurbished, Quickr, ShopClues and more

List of top websites for refurbished smartphones

Need a high-end smartphone but the short on budget? This is where refurbished, reconditioned, or pre-owned devices come into play. These are the phones that have been purchased, opened, and returned to the manufactured only to be sold again. The concept of refurbished smartphones is quite popular, especially in India. It allows us to have an expensive phone at a much lower price and without issues -- all coming with a much bigger motive, to save the environment by making fewer phones.

Both cases serve as an advantage and if you are planning to go for one, you shouldn't hesitate. But, you should know of a few pointers such as where to buy the refurbished products from, what to keep in mind, and more. This is where we step in and tell you where you can head to buy a refurbished phone, laptop, or any other product. Read on to know more.

Things to keep in mind

Before we list down the top websites you can visit to shop refurbished smartphones, you should keep a couple of things in mind to go about the process. Firstly, you should go for a trusted and known website to shop for a refurbished product, which we will list down. You should keep an eye on the warranty and other details before buying a product. Additionally, you should also see the age of the device you are selecting.

Top 6 websites for refurbished phones

Amazon Refurbished

Amazon Refurbished is a branch of Amazon that lets people buy refurbished products such as smartphones, laptops, speakers, headphones, cameras, wearables, Amazon products, and more. You can head to the website and select the category you want. Devices from companies such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more will be listed and you can select the ones you want. The products are available to buy with a no-cost EMI option and can include a protection plan.

Quickr

Quickr is an e-commerce website that allows you to buy a plethora of products, even refurbished smartphones and other electronics. You just need to search for the refurbished phones and you will get a list of all the products from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Motorola, Asus, and more. You can also look for refurbished categories such as TVs, refrigerators, and more.

2GUD by Flipkart

2GUD is a standalone website by Flipkart to purchase certified refurbished smartphones, earphones, headphones, laptops, smart wearables, electric appliances, and more. The website is a neatly-designed one that has sections for all the categories so that you can click on the desired one choose from the desired brands. For smartphones, there are options such as okay-grade phones, 3GB RAM phones, unboxed like-new phones, and more. The smartphone brand includes Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and more.

ShopClues

ShopClues is another online platform to buy clothes, electronics and loads of other stuff. This stuff includes refurbished smartphones. The ShopClues website has a standalone section for refurbished phones from where you can get unboxed feature phones, iPhones, and other smartphones. The brands include Nokia, Apple, Samsung, and more. The problem here is that it has limited options to go for.

Budli

Budli website not only allows you to search for pre-owned smartphone, laptops and tablets but also lets you sell some. The website has two major sections and depending upon your choice, you either sell or buy refurbished products. The website includes brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and more. To sell stuff, you need to select the Buy option, enter the required details, accept the price quote, and when everything's finalised, the phone will be collected from your house and you will receive payment after it is delivered.

ElectronicsBazaar

This is another website that provides a range of refurbished products such as smartphones, laptops, desktops, tablets, and accessories to shop for. The website has various sections that can be chosen as per the need. The website has two options in terms of smartphones: brand new and unboxed from companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

We hope the aforementioned list helps to choose and buy the right refurbished product for yourself with ease. Do not forget to shop carefully.

