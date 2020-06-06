Tecno Spot Community introduced to mark 1 million spark users

Image Source : TECNO Tecno Spot community

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Friday said it had sold one million Spark smartphones in India in just about seven months. The milestone comes on the back of a "segment-first" approach to consistently pushing the benchmark for entry-level and mid-budget smartphones on camera, design and the overall feature-led experience.

With the Spark series, including SPARK Go Plus and recently launched SPARK 5, TECNO brings to consumers affordable dot notch display, bigger screen, futuristic premium design, AI-supported quad camera, and a massive battery.

"The achievement of 1 million Spark customers clearly shows that our customers have acknowledged the value we have created for them and appreciate our efforts," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said in a statement.

Following the launch of the Spark series, TECNO strengthened its position as one of the top five offline smartphone brands in the Rs 5,000-7,000 segment, TECNO said, citing a Counterpoint Research report for Q1 2020.

The achievement has also lent a supporting hand in boosting TECNO's immediate efforts to offer a common, interactive online platform for its consumers with "TECNO Spot", the company said.

"With our consumers being the glue that holds the brand together, it is imperative for us to continue putting our best foot forward in order to serve them better. TECNO Spot is one such initiative that we believe will enable us to connect with our customers in a better way," Talapatra added.

TECNO Spot is a community platform for users of the brand. Within one month of its launch, it became a 6000+ strong user community that keeps them updated with latest news, launches, reviews, tips and tricks on photography and engaging activities.

It allows customers to know more about the functioning of a product, or seek clarity on any issues faced by them in regard to their TECNO smartphones and also share suggestions and feedback about the products.

Consumers can also participate in contests, polls and stand a chance to win exciting prizes, while interacting and supporting each other, just like a community, TECNO said.

