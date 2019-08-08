Image Source : NEWS.SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition announced

Samsung unveiled its special Under Armor edition of Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch at the 'Unpacked' event in New York that could be priced $30 more than the regular $309 edition. Under Armour is the US-based manufacturer company that makes sports apparel and footwear.

Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Product Strategy Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics went on to say on how excited he was to bring together the philosophy of balanced wellness with the athletic prowess of Under Armour, which will be exclusive for Galaxy users.

The Samsung Under Armour edition Active 2 smartwatch will come with wireless charging support and will be preloaded with software that integrates with Under Armour's fitness ecosystem.

The watch will get a built-in MapMyRun app that will include cadence-based real-time form coaching and premium access to the world's largest fitness community.

The watch also gets features like heart rate monitor, accelerometer, electrocardiogram, barometer and gyroscope.

It will be available in two colours of black and mod grey and will be available for both iOS and Android.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition comes with a 1.4-inch 360 x 360 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ and a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+.

It runs on Exynos 9110 Dual-core processor and gets Tizen OS. The 1.4-inch version gets 340mAh battery, while the 1.2-inch version gets 247mAh battery.

