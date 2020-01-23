Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with 48MP camera launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now available in India.

Samsung India has finally launched the much-awaited Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone in India. The smartphone was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite earlier this month. The smartphone is finally hitting the Indian shelves on February 4. Surprisingly, it is priced slightly higher than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Here's everything you need to know about the all-new high-end smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by last year's flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card. It runs on OneUI 2.0 based on Google's Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging support.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price, Launch offers

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes in three colour variants - Prism Blue, Prism White and Prism Black. The smartphone will set you back Rs. 39,999. The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available via Flipkart, Samsung e-store and all major retail stores across India. It is set to go on sale on Februray 4. However, consumers can also pre-book the device starting today. Pre-booking users will be eligible for one-time screen replacement at just Rs. 1,999. Additionally, consumers who pre-book the device will get Rs. 3,000 cashback on using ICICI bank credit cards.

