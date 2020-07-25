Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could get a Mystic White colour variant, Note 20 to feature a weaker glass

Image Source : ROLAND QUANDT / WINFUTURE Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to come in three colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch is just around the corner. While that brings a ton of excitement for the Note fans, it also brings a flood of leaks and rumours. A recent leak suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come in a new Mystic White colour variant. The phone was recently leaked in two colours, Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. But the new leak suggests there will be a third colour variant.

The new Mystic White colour variant for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been confirmed by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The report suggests that the S Pen will also be white in colour. The other two colour variants, Mystic Black and Mystic Brown were confirmed in the recently leaked renders.

Apart from that, there is another leak that suggests the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 will come with a 25W charger included in the box. Recently leaks suggest both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. However, that does not look quite possible with a 25W charger. This means, the company could add support for faster chargers but offer a 25W charger in the box.

Lastly, the Galaxy Note 20 is said to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This will make the phone weaker than the Galaxy Note 10 that came with the Gorilla Glass 6. As for the Note 20 Ultra, it is said to come with the Gorilla Glass Victus.

