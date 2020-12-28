Samsung Galaxy A72 4G to feature Snapdragon 720G processor: Report

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A72 4G to feature Snapdragon 720G processor.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A72 smartphone early next year. According to a recent report, the smartphone will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 8GB RAM. It would have 4G and 5G versions bearing model designations SM-A725F and SM-A726B, respectively, reports GSMArena.

The Galaxy A72 4G with performance unit managed to score 549 and 1637 in Geekbench 5's single-core and multi-core test. The device would also boot on Android 11-based One User Interface (UI) out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A72 would feature a plastic back panel with an aluminium frame. The phone is said to come with a 6.7-inch display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom.

The smartphone may come with 64MP main camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a depth camera.

Samsung could utilise a new camera sensor or improve the post-processing algorithms to improve camera performance.

(with IANS inputs)

