Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC launched: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched two new smartphones in China today. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G smartphones come with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor and support for 5G connectivity. Alongside the two 5G phones, the company also launched the Redmi 10X 4G, which looks like a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9.

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X 5G sports a 6.57-inch fullHD+ display with HDR10+ support. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor paired with a Mali-G57 MC5 GPU. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Redmi 10X 5G features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth camera. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

As for the Redmi 10X Pro, it features a 6.57-inch fullHD+ display with HDR10 support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor. The handset packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Redmi 10X Pro 5G sports a quad-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro camera. Upfront, there is a 20MP selfie shooter.

Redmi 10X 5G is available in China at a starting price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the base 6GB+64GB model. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G starts at a price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the 8GB+128GB model.

Price and Availability

Both the smartphones are available in Twilight Purple, Deep Ocean Blue, Starlight White and Lunar Gold colour options. While the Redmi 10X is set to go on sale starting June 1, the Redmi 10X Pro will go on sale on June 5.

As mentioned above, there is also a 4G model of the Redmi 10X, which will be available in China for a starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 4GB+128GB variant. The smartphone is already up for grabs in Blue, Green and White colour options.

