Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 5G smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphones have finally launched in India.

Realme has just announced the launch of two new 5G enabled smartphones under its flagship X-series. The Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro are powered by MediaTek processors and bring features like super-fast charging, good cameras, AMOLED display and much more. The smartphones initially debuted in China back in September 2020 and they are now finally making their way to the Indian shores.

Realme X7 Pro, X7 Price in India, availability

Realme X7 is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB+128GB variant and the 8GB+128GB variant has been priced at Rs. 21,999. The smartphone will be available in Nebula Blue and Space Silver colour variants and it is set to go on sale on February 12 at 12PM.

The Realme X7 Pro has been priced at Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB+128GB variant. It has been made available in Mystic Black and Fantasy colour variants. The handset is set to go on sale starting Feb 10 at 12 noon.

Both the smartphones will be available via Flipkart, Realme online store as well as offline retail stores. Customers purchasing the Realme X7 series using an ICICI Bank will be entitled to an instant discount of Rs. 2,000. Axis Bank cardholders will also be able to get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on debit card, credit card and EMI transactions.

Realme X7 Specifications

Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor paired with Mali G57 GPU. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 50W Super VOOC fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Realme X7 features a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Realme X7 Pro Specifications

Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz high refresh rate. The panel offers a maximum brightness of up to 1,200 nits and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor paired with Mali G77 GPU. The dual-SIM handset packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W Super VOOC fast charging.

On the optics front, the Realme X7 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens.