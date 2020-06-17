Realme X starts receiving OTA update with June 2020 Security Patch, PaySa and more

Image Source : REALME Realme X starts receiving new update.

Realme has started rolling out yet another over-the-air (OTA) update for the Realme X. The new update brings the much-awaited June 2020 Android security patch, which aims at levelling up the security of the Android handset. The changelog was posted in the Realme community forum. According to the forum, the update carries the version number RMX1901EX_11.C.04.

The all-new RMX1901EX_11.C.04 update for the Realme X smartphone brings three new applications. These apps include Heyfun, Realme PaySa and Realme Link. Heyfun carries a collection of games. Realme PaySa was announced recently and it is basically the company's own platform for digital financial services for its customers. Lastly, the Realme Link app allows users to connect and manage Realme accessories Realme Band, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and more.

As mentioned above, the new update also introduces the latest June 2020 Android security patch. The whole package weighs in at around 469MB and you should get a notification once it is available for your smartphone.

Apart from that, the update also brings a new charging animation to the lockscreen. The company has also modified the default state of the auto-off switch and screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode. Realme has also optimised the transparency of the slide gesture to go back.

As of now, Realme has randomly rolled out the update to a limited number of users. The update should be available for all users in the coming days. While the phone will notify users once the update is available, they can also check for available updates manually.

In order to check for available updates, head over to Settings > Software Update.

