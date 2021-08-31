Realme announces a price hike on these smartphones

Follow us on Realme announces a price hike on Realme 8 5G and other smartphones.

Realme has increased the prices of some of its smartphones in India. These smartphones include the Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21 and the Realme C25s. The company has announced a price hike of up to Rs. 1,500 on the aforementioned smartphones. The prices have been updated on both online as well as offline channels.

Realme 8, which was earlier available at a starting price of Rs. 14,499, is now priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants are now priced at Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 16,499, respectively.

As for the Realme 8 5G, it is now available for a starting price of Rs. 15,499. Earlier, the phone was available for a starting price of Rs. 13,999. The 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are now priced at Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 18,499, respectively.

The starting price of the Realme C11 (2021) has been increased from 7,299 to Rs. 8,999. Similarly, the starting prices of the Realme C21 and Realme C25s have been increased to Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. Earlier, the two phones were available for a starting price of Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 10,499, respectively.

As of now, the company has not revealed the reason behind the price hike. However, it could be due to the increasing prices of smartphone components.