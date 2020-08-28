Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 specifications leaked ahead of September 3 launch: Here's what to expect

Image Source : REALME Realme 7 Pro is teased to feature 65W fast charging support.

Realme recently announced that they will be launching the Realme 7 series in India on September 3. The company will be launching the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro under the new series. While the launch date is still a couple of days away, we already have some of the leaked specifications on the table.

Realme 7

According to renowned tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme 7 will feature a 6.5-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The tipster further suggests that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

Mukul also reveals that the upcoming Realme 7 will come in two configurations that include 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB. The smartphone is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera. This will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Upfront, it is said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Realme 7 is also said to come with a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Just like the Realme 6 series, this one will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme 7 Pro

As for the elder sibling, Mukul has suggested that the Realme 7 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display. This will also make way for an in-display fingerprint scanner. He further suggests that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone will come with 128GB of onboard storage. All of this will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Realme 7 Pro is said to sport a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera. This will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, the smartphone could feature a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

As of now, we do not have clarity on the pricing and availability details of the two smartphones. However, taking a look at the past, we are certain that the Realme 7 will be priced below Rs. 15,000 whereas the Realme 7 Pro will come in at under Rs. 20,000. Both smartphones are set to launch in India on September 3.

