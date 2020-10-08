Qualcomm to develop its own gaming phones: Report

Image Source : QUALCOMM Qualcomm to develop its own gaming phones.

US-based chipmaker Qualcomm is reportedly planning to launch its own series of gaming smartphones. According to DigiTimes, Qualcomm will partner with Asus to make its new gaming phones lineup a reality. Moreover, the first smartphone through this partnership could launch by the end of this year.

It is believed Asus will be tasked with designing and developing the hardware while Qualcomm is said to be responsible for industrial design and software integration. Asus is already a known quantity in the Android smartphone market and produces its own line of gaming smartphones like the lightning-fast ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

It would seemingly make sense for Qualcomm to announce this new partnership and gaming smartphone brand at the upcoming Snapdragon Tech Summit, which will be held virtually on December 1.

The event should also see Qualcomm announce new processors, chief of them being the Snapdragon 875 processor that will power next year's flagship phones.

Apart from the Snapdragon 875 processor, there may also be a new Snapdragon 700 series processor, probably the Snapdragon 775G; and a new processor(s) for Windows 10 on Arm.

