Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888 Plus at MWC 2021: Know details

Image Source : QUALCOMM Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888 Plus at MWC 2021.

Qualcomm Technologies announced the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform. It is the direct successor to the flagship Snapdragon 888. These two platforms power more than 130 designs announced or in development. Snapdragon 888 Plus fuels flagship experiences with intelligent entertainment, including AI-enhanced gameplay, streaming, photography, and more. It is further backed by boosted performance, great speed, and premium connectivity.

The platform is armed with the full arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to harness the power of ultra-smooth responsiveness, color-rich HDR graphics, and mobile-first desktop-level. Compared to its predecessor, Snapdragon 888 Plus offers an increased Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 3.0 GHz and the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with up to 32 TOPS AI performance, which is more than 20% improvement.

Besides that, the company today announced the expansion of its 5G RAN Platforms portfolio with the addition of the Qualcomm 5G DU X100 Accelerator Card. The Qualcomm 5G DU X100 is designed to enable operators and infrastructure vendors the ability to readily reap the benefits of high performance, low latency, and power-efficient 5G, while accelerating the cellular ecosystem’s transition towards virtualized radio access networks.

Qualcomm has also unveiled its latest research milestones and innovations for advancing the next chapter of 5G. The new and updated R&D over-the-air (OTA) testbeds and system simulations display Qualcomm Technologies’ continued leadership in enhancing the 5G system foundation to bring even more capacity, wider coverage, and lower latency to mobile operators and devices on a global scale. The testbeds and system simulations also highlight 5G’s horizontal capabilities to transform a wide range of industries from industrial IoT, automotive, enterprise, and more.

Lastly, a contingent of mobile communications companies announced their collective support for 5G mmWave technology globally. This includes key players from a growing number of regions including China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, North America and South-East Asia. The industry leaders aim to build on the existing momentum behind 5G mmWave, which allows them to address the significant increases in user data demand, and to expand the role of the mobile ecosystem in supporting economic development across many industries.