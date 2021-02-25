PUBG: New State announced for Android, iOS: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : PUBG PUBG: New State coming soon on Android, iOS.

PUBG Corporation’s parent company Krafton has just announced the launch of PUBG: New State. It is a new mobile game that is now available for pre-registration on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In order to build up the hype among mobile gamers, the company has released a new trailer.

Alongside the official trailer, the developer of the game, PUBG Studio has also developed a new official website for the game. The new dedicated website claims that the users who pre-register for the upcoming game will get access to exclusive benefits. According to the website, the gamers will get a Limited Vehicle Skin, which will remain in their lobby permanently. The offer is valid starting Feb 25 until the game is released.

As for the trailer, it revealed that the game has been set in 2051 and the players are dropped in ‘Troi' which is most likely the name of the map. The game also showcases modern weapons and modern vehicles. Apart from that, the users also get to play around with some gadgets that will enhance gameplay.

The gameplay is quite different from PUBG Mobile but most of the mechanics seem to be the same. This means that while the PUBG Mobile players might take some time to get used to the new graphics, they will get comfortable with the game in no time.

The developers have not yet shared the release date of the game. However, leaks suggest that the game might launch as early as next week. In order to build up the hype, the developers might reveal more information around the game in the coming days.

Since PUBG Mobile was banned in India, PUBG: New State is not likely to make a debut in India.