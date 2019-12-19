PUBG Mobile update: Drones similar to Call of Duty: Mobile to arrive soon

Image Source : CATCH / YOUTUBE PUBG Mobile to soon get drones

PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds or PUBG Mobile is soon getting a new update with drones. Tencent Games constantly updates the game in order to maintain the hype among the gamers. While the idea is from Call of Duty: Mobile, drones will help the players to spy on their enemies to have that extra information to kill them without getting spotted and grab as much loot as possible.

YouTuber Catch has rolled out a video playing the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. The user demonstrates how one can make use of the drones in the game. According to the video, the drones in PUBG Mobile can be used only for spying at enemies and nothing more than that.

On the flip side, Call of Duty Mobile allows the users to take advantage of the drones to kill enemies using missiles and flamethrowers.

So, this means that the PUBG Mobile players will be able to scout the area using the drone before making any move. This will give the player an upper hand and every move can be planned accordingly. However, there might be a possibility that the game might receive an update for weapons being mounted on the drones.

Also, we will have to wait for the update to arrive to get more information like which maps will support drones, how will the players be able to get hold of one, what will be the range and more.

Moreover, there are reports that the game might soon receive Grappling Hooks and Deployable Shields with the upcoming updates.