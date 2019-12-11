PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update starts rolling out today: Here's what it brings

PUBG Mobile gets the much-anticipated RageMode

Tencent Games has just started rolling out the much-anticipated PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update. The update brings a ton of new changes including the all-new RageGear mode. Apart from that, the update also brings in new Classic mode features like Snow Paradise and Healing Updates. Here's everything you need to know as a PUBG player.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update weighs in at around 0.67GB on both Android and iOS devices. The update will be made available for everyone across the globe starting today. Also, the PUBG Mobile servers will not go down in order to install the update so that users can continue enjoying the game without any hassle.

One of the biggest changes that the update brings is the new RageGear mode. It consists of two sub-categories, TDM mode and Pick Up mode. While the TDM Mode will allow players to destroy enemy vehicles for points and the first team in the point chart wins, the Pick Up mode will require the team to collect the required number of Point Crates to win.

Apart from that, the update will also bring new rewards including 50 silver, 2,888 BP and 3-Day Winter Dress to all the users who update on or before December 17, 2019.

In order to make the game a little easier, PUBG Mobile will now allow users to consume Med Kits, Painkillers, Energy Drinks, Bandages, First Aid Kits, Adrenaline Syringes, and others while on the move. Additionally, using bandages in Classic mode will now also help in restoring health gradually.

PUBG Mobile has also introduced a new Snow Paradise mode in the Classic mode. The players will now have a chance to enter Snow Paradise when queuing for Erangel. In order to make this fun, the company has also added cable cars and snowboarding in the Snow Paradise mode.

Now, Solo players will be able to invite their teammates for another match once the match gets over. Also, low-tier players will no longer be able to spectate high-tier players.

Apart from all the above changes, the game has received quite a lot of bug fixes and improvements to offer a much better experience overall.

