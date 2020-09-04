PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite taken down from Google Play Store, App Store

Image Source : PIXABAY PUBG Mobile can't be downloaded anymore

PUBG Mobile was recently banned in India as part of the government's third move to ban Chinese apps in the country. Now, the popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been removed from the Google Play Store and the App Store to follow the government's decision to ban 118 Chinese apps. Read on to know more about it.

PUBG Mobile delisted from app stores

Both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite apps have been taken down from the Google Play Store and the App Store. This means that the now-banned apps can't be installed on Android or iOS smartphones.

While users who already have the battle royale game in their smartphones can still play it as of now, both apps are soon to be blocked by ISPs as well, which will stop people from using the apps on their smartphones and remove them. This was the case with TikTok that was banned back in June. There is no word on whether or not users can still access PUBG Mobile through VPNs. However, this can be blocked too.

For those who don't know, the government recently banned 118 Chinese apps in India such as PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, Baidu, WeChat Work, AppLock, AppLock Lite, Dual Space among them. The apps have been banned as they allegedly hampered the security and privacy of the users and even stole users' data to send the data to servers outside of India.

This was the same reason due to which the government banned 59 Chinese apps back in June. The list included popular names such as TikTok, CamScanner, Beauty Plus, Shein, UC Browser, and more. Following this, 47 more apps were eventually banned as they were claimed to be clones of the first set of apps banned. In totality, India as blocked more than 200 Chinese apps as of now.

