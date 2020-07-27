TikTok Lite and 46 more Chinese apps banned in India; Follows the 59 apps banned previously: Know details

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA iPhone 11 Pro

The Indian Government has banned 47 more Chinese apps, after recently blocking 59 Chinese apps in the country. The decision to ban more Chinese apps has been taken by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) due to security concerns. Read on to know more about this.

47 more Chinese apps banned

It is suggested that the new Chinese apps that have been banned posed a threat to the security and the privacy of the users. The apps acted as dupes to the previously 59 Chinese apps banned in India. While there is no word on what all Chinese apps have been included in the list, titles such as TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite and VFY Lite, have been included.

Around 275 apps have been under the radar of the government as the apps could hinder national security. The list includes apps such as the popular PUBG Mobile, Zili by Xiaomi, AliExpress, Resso, and More. It also includes ones that aren't of the Chinese origin but invited investments of China. This could include popular apps such as Swiggy, Paytm, and more. Furthermore, the apps have been banned by exercising the sovereign powers and Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

For those who have forgotten, the government recently banned 59 Chinese apps citing security concerns, The apps include popular names such as TikTok, CamScanner, Shein, Club Factory, Xender, and more. Following the ban, the apps were removed from both the Google Play Store and the App Store and their respective APKs weren't available too.

We will update you once we get the full list of the new banned Chinese apps. Hence, stay tuned.

