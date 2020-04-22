PUBG Mobile Ranked Arena Event released: Here's how to play and win rewards

PUBG Mobile gets new ranked arena event.

PUBG Mobile has finally released the much-awaited Ranked Arena Mode. The game mode has been added under the EvoGround game mode, which has been one of the most popular modes in the game since its launch. With the addition of the new Ranked Arena Mode, players will not have to make the tough choice between pushing rank in Classic Mode or playing a quick match via the TDM mode.

As mentioned above, the new game mode is a part of the popular EvoGround game mode. The players who are interested to play a ranked match, can now select from random modes and maps such as Team Deathmatch, Assault and Domination. In the TDM mode, the players can now rank up from Bronze all the way up to Ace. While pushing rank, the users will also be getting rewards on the way. These rewards can be anything from Classic Crate Coupons to Grotesque Ghoul Headgear.

If the rewards don’t sound tempting enough, the players will also get a chance to win Limited Packs by completing simple daily tasks in Ranked Arena Event. The event will be available in-game for a limited period of time. It kicked off on April 21 and it is set to go on until May 5.

Meanwhile, the company is now gearing up to launch the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update. The update is expected to roll out on April 24 and as a part of the update, it will get the Miramar 2.0 map, P90 SMG and Scoped Win94 weapons. Additionally, the update will also bring the Safety Scramble Mode and the Jungle Mode.

