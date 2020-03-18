PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update for Android rolled out: Here's what it brings

PUBG Mobile Lite receives much-awaited 0.16.0 update.

PUBG Mobile Lite is finally receiving the much-anticipated 0.16.0 update. Tencent Games has labelled the update as Varenga in Bloom as it brings a Spring Festival main menu theme. Alongside the new main menu theme, the company has also added Cherry Blossom areas in the Varenga map Picnic Baskets spawning all around.

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Lite players will be able to spot Picnic Baskets under cherry blossom trees throughout the map. These baskets will contain Flare Guns and Festive Paint Grenades. Using the Flare Gun, the players will be able to call for a super airdrop. Unlike the normal airdrop, this one will bring high-level supplies and guns. As for the Paint Grenades, they will be used to release colours when thrown ending up colouring the characters as well as the surroundings.

While all this is already fascinating, the company has added other major improvements to the light-weight game. In the Varenga map, Tencent has now added a shelter in the North and more roads to the urban area. Apart from that, the map has also received tweaks to the industrial area.

Apart from that, the update now also allows players to level up specific weapons that will bring more capabilities. The game now also allows users to quickly switch to the secondary weapon and fire, which can be really helpful during intense cases.

PUBG Mobile Lite has now combined its Classic mode and PlayLab to bring a new battle royale mode that brings new functions like career results, room cards, new character UI and much more.