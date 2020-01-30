Poco X2 launching on February 4: Here's all you need to know ahead of launch

Poco X2 is launching in India on February 4.

Xiaomi recently announced that Poco will now function as a separate entity and now Poco will soon be launching a new smartphone in the country. Poco has already started to drop teasers about its upcoming smartphone, the Poco X2. This will not be a successor to the Poco F1 as that Poco F2 is still expected to arrive later this year. The Poco X2 will basically start a new series under the Poco smartphones lineup. The Poco X2 will be launching in India at an event in New Delhi on February 4. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the launch.

Poco will most likely live stream the event on February 4 at 12 PM via multiple social media channels including YouTube. According to the recent leaks and rumours, the Poco X2 will basically be a rebranded Redmi K30. Considering that, the smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs. 16,500. However, a recent leak suggests that the phone will be available for a starting price of Rs. 18,999 when launched in India.

A Flipkart banner has suggested that the Poco X2 will come with a 120Hz RealityFlow display. The banner also suggests that the phone will get a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back. Apart from that, the X2 is said to come with 27W fast charging. While the Flipkart banners suggest the phone will come with 27W fast charging support, it is not yet confirmed whether the fast charger will be included in the box or users will need to purchase it separately like the Redmi K20 Pro.

As for the specifications, the Poco X2 is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip under the hood. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+.