POCO X2 is officially making its entry on February 4: All you need to know

POCO X2 India launch on February 4

We have been hearing rumours about a POCO F1 successor and POCO, (which is no more a Xiaomi sub-brand) has assured we will get one. The things have gone official further as we have an official launch date for the POCO F1 successor -- the POCO X2. Here’s all you need to know.

POCO X2 launch in India

According to an official tweet by POCO India, the POCO X2 is officially arriving on February 4 in India, which is the forthcoming Tuesday.

An Xperience that will make you go, "Bruh, it's #SmoothAF". #POCOX2 is arriving on Feb 4th 2020.



Want to know if your smartphone is Smooth AF? Visit now: https://t.co/LQqSvTpgLz pic.twitter.com/BB5RFQ8lVO — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2020

As a reminder, POCO has been teasing the launch of the second POCO smartphone on Twitter and even posted an open letter to its fans suggesting that the company is all in for innovation and maintaining the standard set by the POCO F1.

POCO X2 Features, Specifications

While not all details have been made official, the official POCO website states that the POCO X2 will come with ‘extreme refresh rate,’ rated at 120Hz.

The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will a gaming-focused one. The processor could possibly be the Snapdragon 730G one.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 64MP quad rear cameras and dual front cameras. Additionally, it could support a punch-hole display.

Rumour also has it that the POCO X2 will be an Indian variant of the Xiaomi Redmi K30G with 4G connectivity.

However, as not all details have been let out, we will have to wait until the launch scheduled for February 4. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

Latest technology news