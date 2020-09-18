Paytm, Paytm First Games pulled out of Google Play Store on Android: Here's what happened

Image Source : PAYTM Paytm no longer available for Android users.

Paytm, the popular wallet app has been pulled out of Android's Google Play Store. Alongside the main application, the Paytm First Games app has also been pulled out of the Android app store. This comes as a huge surprise as the app is widely used across India. While people must be thinking that this has to do something with China, that is not the case for this one. Apparently, Google has kicked out the two apps for violation of gambling policies.

Google has already notified the developers and they are in constant touch with them. The digital wallet and e-commerce app should be back up on the Google Play Store soon. Till then, those who have the app installed can continue using it. Also, it is worth noting that the app is available on the Apple App Store which means iPhone and iPad users don't need to worry.

In a statement issued by Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, she explained, "We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies."

"When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts," the statement further suggests.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage