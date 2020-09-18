Paytm will be back on Android soon, users' money safe

Image Source : PAYTM Paytm, Paytm First Games removed from Google Play Store.

Paytm and Paytm First Games apps have been removed from the Google Play Store. This has left many in shock and people are currently not able to understand what it means for them as a consumer. Paytm has ensured that the app will be soon available on the Google Play Store. Additionally, the company has also ensured that all the money is safe and people should be able to use their Paytm app normally.

Currently, the app has disappeared from the Play Store, which means users cannot freshly install the app or update their app on Android smartphones. However, it will continue to work if you already have the app installed on your smartphone. Also, Apple iPhone and iPad users will not face any issues in terms of the Paytm app as it is still available on the Apple App Store.

Dear Paytm'ers,



Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.



All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

In a statement issued by Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, she explained, "We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies."

"When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts," the statement further suggests.

