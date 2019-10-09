OnePlus teases the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition on October 10

Image Source : TWITTER OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition is set to be launched on October 10

After the launch of OnePlus 7T last month, OnePlus is set to come up with OnePlus 7T McLaren edition . OnePlus had previously launched its OnePlus 6T McLaren edition last year. OnePlus manufactures its MacLaren edition phones in collaboration with the British car manufacturer, McLaren. The Chinese manufacturer Tweeted a video confirming the launch of the McLaren edition device at its Global launch event on October 10 in London.

McLaren and OnePlus, relentlessly pursuing perfection. See the embodiment of excellence on October 10, 4 PM BST. pic.twitter.com/NbhUoOe4JL — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 8, 2019

OnePlus CEO Pere Lau had earlier tweeted a picture of a box, which is probably the box of new OnePlus McLaren edition phone. Teasing the launch of its McLaren edition phone, he tweeted, “We've long been inspired by the McLaren brand spirit as an established company that continues to innovate”.

OnePlus could also unveil its standard OnePlus 7T Pro at the event.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition expected features.

OnePlus has kept the specifications of the device under wrap but according to render details on internet OnePlus 7T Pro and One Plus 7T Pro McLaren edition are expected to come with similar specifications. The expected devices will most probably come with OnePlus 7 camera setup along with Time and Flight Sensor. The devices could get a bigger 4080 mAH battery and it is said that the OnePlus 7T McLaren edition will come packed with 50W Warp Charging technology upgrading the current 30W Warp Charge on the newly launched OnePlus 7T. In terms of look, OnePlus 7T Pro will look exactly the same as the OnePlus 7 Pro while the McLaren Edition of the smartphone will have an Orange coloured coating on the rear bottom.