LG W11, W31, W31+ smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications

LG, the South Korean giant, has just announced the launch of its budget-oriented W series smartphones. The new series of smartphones include the LG W11, W31 and W31+. The new smartphone range starts with a price tag of Rs. 9,490 and goes all the way up to Rs. 11,990.

LG has priced the W11 at Rs 9,490 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The LG W31, on the other hand, costs Rs 10,990 while the smartphone with the highest memory, the W31+, will be available for Rs 11,990.

The LG W11 comes with a 6.52-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision display with an 8MP camera at the front. The smartphone is accompanied by a dual-rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP super wide-angle lens.

It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and with 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage that is expandable upto 512GB via a microSD card. The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery, and boots to Android 10, supports 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G.

The LG W31 and LG W31+ come with 6.52-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision display with an 8MP camera at the front while a triple camera setup comprising a 13MP camera, a 2MP camera with depth sensor, and 5MP super-wide-angle lens are present at the rear.

Both are powered by the same octa-core 2GHz processor. W31 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that is expandable upto 512GB with a microSD. The W31+ comes with 4GB RAM and 128GBinternal storage, expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card.

The smartphones pack a 4000mAh battery and boot to Android 10 OS.

