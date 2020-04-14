Lenovo Legion gaming phone to come with 90W fast charging support: Report

Lenovo Legion gaming phone to support the world's fastest 90W charging.

Lenovo is planning to launch a gaming smartphone under its Legion brand that will support 90W fast charging, making it the worlds fastest charging a smartphone to date. The company claimed that the technology can charge the smartphone from zero to 17 per cent in just 5 minutes that can provide 2 hours of battery backup.

However, Xiaomi and Vivo have also been testing 100W and 120W fast-charging technologies, respectively, but they are still not available for general users, reports GizmoChina.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming Lenovo smartphone is expected to feature either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or 865 with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The device is likely to include a 1080p panel with at least a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. With the new gaming smartphone, Lenovo's will compete with Black Shark, Nubia, iQOO, and Asus with their gaming smartphones.

