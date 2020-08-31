Jio introduces 30-day free JioFiber trial; Revamps its plans starting at Rs. 399/month

Image Source : JIO New JioFiber plans

Since the usage of internet is skyrocketing nowadays, Jio has introduced a 30-day free trial for its JioFiber internet service in India. The 'no condition' free trial is meant for new customers in the country and brings a number of perks. Read on to know more about it.

JioFiber free trial, revamped plans

The JioFiber free 30-day trial will provide users with 150 Mbps speed and unlimited data. it also includes additional services such as a 4K set-top box with free access to top 10 paid OTT apps, and free HD voice calling. If the users aren't satisfied with the internet service, he or she can easily unsubscribe.

As for the revamped plans, the JioFiber plans now start at Rs. 399 a month. There are four plans in total; the Rs 399 plan with 30 Mbps speed, the Rs. 699 plan with 100 Mbps speed, the Rs. 999 plan with 150 Mbps speed, and the Rs. 1,499 plan with 300 Mbps speed. All four plans offer unlimited internet and free voice calling. However, only the Rs. 999 and the Rs. 1,499 plans provide access to 11 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,000 and 12 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,500, respectively.

Commenting on this development, Mr Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said, "JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family. After making India the largest and the fastest-growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns. I urge everyone to Join the JioFiber movement to make India the broadband leader of the world."

Additional features of JioFiber include access to JioMeet app for video-calling for educational purposed, work-from-home and reaching out to the doctors, and JioGames for easy gaming.

Interested users can go for the free 30-day trial of the JioFiber, starting September 1. Existing JioFiber customers can also get their plans upgraded to the new tariff plans and the ones who have got JioFiber between August 15 and August 31, can get free 30-day trial along with a voucher in MyJio.

