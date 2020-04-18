iQOO 3 Neo will reportedly come with dual stereo speakers

Image Source : WEIBO iQOO Neo 3 likely to feature dual stereo speakers

Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO is all set to launch a new 5G gaming device called the iQOO Neo 3 5G in China on April 23. A new report now claims that it will feature dual linear speakers, along with a Hi-Fi Amplifier chip to offer crisp and loud sound.

The speakers will also have a huge large sound cavity equivalent to 1.05CC, reports GizmoChina. According to a teaser poster shared by the brand's president Feng Yufei, the device will feature a triple camera setup, housing a 48MP primary shooter paired with an ultra-wide unit.

The device is expected to feature a 6.6-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and will sport a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The device is said to be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which will have an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. The chipset is said to be accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB native storage.

Recently, the company's Product General Manager Shuji Niao Shu said on Weibo that the company has incorporated a new 3 + 2 strategy in an upcoming iQOO phone.

