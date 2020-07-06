Facebook, Instagram begin testing 15-second Reels in India after TikTok ban

Image Source : TECHCRUNCH Instagram Reels

Facebook's Instagram introduced the Reels feature, which allows users to create and share 15-second short videos, much like TikTok. The feature is now being tested in India, just in time when TikTok has been banned in the country and people are looking for the app's alternatives to make short videos. Read on to know more about the photo-sharing app's new Reels feature.

Instagram Reels in India

Instagram Reels is being tested by a small number of people in India. The news has been confirmed by a Facebook spokesperson suggesting that the feature will reach more countries soon. "Reels is a fun, creative way for people to both express themselves and be entertained. We’re excited to bring this new version to more of our global community. No further plans to share on launch date or countries for now," a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider.

For those who don't know, Reels is a new Instagram feature that allows users to create short videos from the Instagram camera section and upload it as stories, send it via DM, and more. Much like with TikTok, users can apply filters, effects, add background music, animations, and what not to the short videos. Additionally, users will be able to view others' Reels via the Explore section that will have a standalone Reels sub-section.

Instagram Reels was introduced last year in Brazil for both Android and iOS users and has now started expanding to more places with the most recent places being Germany France.

Instagram Reels' availability in India comes at a time when the popular app TikTok, along with 58 other Chinese apps, has been banned in the country due to security and privacy issues. Since the TikTok ban in India, people are looking for alternatives to the app, which has given rise to various Indian apps such as Roposo, Chingari, Bolo Indya, Moj by ShareChat, and more.

Instagram's Reels feature can prove to have an edge over other TikTok rivals since the photo-shairng app is one of the most-used social media apps with over a billion users globally. We will let you know once the rollout begins. Hence, stay tuned.

