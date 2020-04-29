Suffering from slow internet speeds? Here’s how you can get a faster connection during COVID-19 lockdown

Here's how you can maintain high-speed internet during work from home.

As more people have started to work from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the bandwidth usage has increased significantly. People are running out of data resulting in slower internet speeds. While some people are exceeding their FUP limits, others are facing problems due to multiple connected devices. Here’s a rundown of some tips and tricks that can help you get a more reliable and faster internet connection.

Turn off Wi-Fi on unused devices

If you have a smartwatch lying around, it is probably connected to your Wi-Fi updating all the apps installed in it. Similarly, if you have any extra phone, laptop or an iPad lying at your place, you should check if it is not sucking the juice out of your Wi-Fi connection.

Prefer to sit closer to the router

When working from home, one should prefer connecting to the internet via a wired connection. If that is not possible, at least ensure that your workstation is receiving good signals from the router.

Use Lite versions of apps and browsers

Many applications and browsers have their lighter versions available for phones or PCs. These light versions are not only useful in clearing space on your phone but also suck less data thus helping in achieving higher data speeds.

Switch to mobile hotspot

If you have tried all of the above-mentioned steps, you should consider switching to your mobile data. But before you switch, you should ensure you have enough data otherwise you might end up losing access to even apps like WhatsApp. You can check your data usage by heading over to the Android or iOS app of your telecom operator. If there is enough data available, turn on the mobile hotspot on your phone and switch the connection on your workstation. Here's how you can setup mobile hotspot on your Android or iOS smartphone.

