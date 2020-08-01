GOQii launches 'Smart Vital Watch' in India

Image Source : GOQII GOQii launches its Vital 3.0 smart band in India.

Smart wearables and preventive healthcare brand GOQii on Saturday launched 'Smart Vital Watch' smartwatch that comes with a 1.3-inch touchscreen and SPO2 (blood-oxygen-level) monitor for Rs 5,999 in India. GOQii smartwatch comes with integrated Pulse Oximeter to measure SPO2, blood pressure, pulse and 24x7 body temperature that may assist in early detection and management of Covid-19.

"We are on the path of innovation with GOQii Smart Vital that will help in detection, isolation and monitoring of coronavirus cases," Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii said in a statement. The device comes with advanced functionalities like the lasting battery life of up to seven days, 1.3-inch display and tracks all-day activity like steps, distance and calories burned, etc.

It includes more features like personalised watch faces, eight exercise mode and phone notification such as messages, calls, Whatsapp and Facebook, etc. The watch will be available for order from the GOQii App and will be soon available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, said the company.

Recently, GOQii launched 'Vital 3.0' a smartband with sensors to detect body temperature, which may be an early symptom of coronavirus. The band is priced at Rs 3,999 and available on online platforms like Amazon as well as Flipkart.

