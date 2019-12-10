Google’s first Pixel feature drop: What it is and what are the new features coming?

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel feature drop adds new features to Pixel phones

Google has been rumoured to introduce a slew of features for its Pixel devices for a while. The company has now started rolling out various features part of the “Pixel feature drop,” which is expected to have more iterations in the coming months. For now, the first one has started rolling out and here are the features under it:

Google Pixel feature Drop: New features coming to Pixel Phones

What is the Google Pixel feature drop?

Google's Pixel feature drop is a step to provide regular updates to the Pixel phones for the addition of new features. The features will be rolling on a regular basis to make the Pixel experience a good one.

Memory management

All Pixel phones are getting an update to memory management to compress cached apps. This will help users multitask and use multiple apps at a time with ease.

Photo improvements

As part of the update, users will get the ability to add the Bokeh effect to the existing images in Google Photos. By using the Portrait Blur feature, you will be able to add the blur effect in the background even after the pictures have been clicked.

Improvements to Call Screen feature

Google has updated its Call Screen feature for the Pixel 4 phones in the US. The feature will now help users know of unknown calls with the ability to filter them out. The device will ring a couple of moments later with information about the caller and the reason for calling. Additionally, the feature will detect robocalls and won’t notify the users of them so that they are not bothered.

Google Duo enhancements

Google Duo will also see some changes. It will now focus more on the subject than the background with the auto-framing feature. When another person joins the call, the app will automatically put a focus on the other person. If there is a connection problem, Google Duo’s new machine learning algorithm will figure out the next possible sound for a seamless conversation once the connection is back.

The app’s video is improved for the Pixel 4, thanks to the smartphone’s 90Hz display. Additionally, the blurring effect can be added to the background so that the user’s messed up scenes don’t appear on the video.

Additional features for Pixel 2, 3, and 3a

Other features include the availability of recorder app on Pixel 2, 3, and 3a, as well as, the entry of the Live Caption feature on Pixel 3 and 3a. Digital Wellbeing’s Focus Mode is improving and 'Flip to Shhh' will arrive on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The features have started rolling out and will arrive in all Pixel devices in the coming weeks.

For more technology news, click over here.