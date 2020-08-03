Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 announced after months of wait: Price, features and more

Image Source : GOOGLE Pixel 4a launched

After seeing a ton of rumours, leaks and delays, Google has finally launched the much-anticipated Pixel 4a in the US. The new Pixel smartphone acts as a successor to the last year's Pixel 3a and is a part of the Pixel 4 family that consists of the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL as existing members. In addition to this, Google has announced the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 5G. Read on to know about the new Google Pixel smartphone.

Pixel 4a Features, Specifications

As rumoured previously, the Pixel 4a (made up of polycarbonate) comes with a punch-hole display and a square-shaped rear camera module. It features a bigger 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a punch-hole and support for HDR and Pixel's proprietary Always-on-Display feature. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with Adreno 618 GPU and Titan M module for security. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which has been doubled as compared to the Pixel 3a.

On the camera front, the Pixel 4a features a single 12.2MP rear camera, much like the Pixel 3a. The rear camera sensor is placed along with an LED flash in a small square-shaped module in the top left corner, much like the Pixel 4 series. The rear camera supports OIS, EIS, Auto-focus with dual-pixel phase detection, and even the portrait mode. The front camera stands at 8MP with support for fixed focus.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 3,140mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging adaptor and runs stock Android 10 with new Google Assistant with Lens. The device comes stacked with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-Type C port, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, stereo speakers, two microphones, dual-SIM support (normal+ e-SIM), a 3.5mm audio jack, and ARCore capabilities.

Furthermore, Google has announced the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 5G smartphones that will be released in the fall. The new smartphones have been just confirmed by the company. While details regarding the same still under the veil, the devices will be available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia.

Pixel 4a Price, Availability

The Pixel 4a comes with a price tag of $349 (around Rs. 26,250) and is now up for pre-orders in the US. It comes in Just Black colour and will be available to buy, starting August 20 Google Store, BestBuy.com, Amazon and more. The Pixel 4a comes in direct competition with the iPhone SE 2020 that is priced at $399 in the US (Rs. 42,500) in India and the recently-launched OnePlus Nord that retails at Rs. 24,999.

While the company has confirmed the Pixel 4a will arrive in India, unlike the Pixel 4 series, there is no word on its exact availability in India. Hence stay tuned.

