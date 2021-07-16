Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 16: How to get free rewards

Follow us on Image Source : FREE FIRE Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 16 are here.

Free Fire is one of the more popular battle royale games in the mobile gaming world. It picked up its popularity mainly after the exit for PUBG Mobile from India. As PUBG Mobile has made comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Free Fire is trying its best to make its users stay.

Just like many other popular games, Garena Free Fire also comes with exclusive in-game items. However, users are asked to shell out money in order to unlock these items. Free Fire is currently offering free redeem codes that provide players the option to procure exclusive in-game rewards for free.

Here are some redeem codes that you can use to get rewards in Free Fire for free on July 16.

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ - Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

- Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate FFMC2SJLKXSB - 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

- 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate XLMMVSBNV6YC - 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

- 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate LH3DHG87XU5U - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher PACJJTUA29UU - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher MJTFAER8UOP14 - 80,000 diamond codes

How to use redeem rewards on Garena Free Fire

On a browser, head over to the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption website. Log in to your Free Fire account using one of the given platforms, which include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple and Twitter. Once logged in, link your account with your Free Fire ID. Now, enter any of the aforementioned redeem codes on the required field. Click on the ‘confirm’ button to complete the task. You will get a pop-up on the screen, on which you will have to hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process. You will get an email once the rewards are sent to you.