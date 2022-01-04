Flipkart TV day sale 2022 to end on Tomorrow: Offers on Mi, OnePlus, realme and more

Follow us on Image Source : PR Flipkart

Flipkart has kicked off this year with its TV days sale which will last till January 5. A vast range of televisions from trusted brands are available at a discounted price and great deals of this season claim the e-commerce player.

Flipkart has been offering discounts on leading brands like MI, Blaupunkt, Samsung, Realme, and OnePlus with no cost EMI. Also, an exchange value of up to Rs 11,000 will be offered till January 5th,2022. Customers will get complete protection with a buyback guarantee.

Below are the TVs which are available at a discounted price on the TV sale:

Blaupunkt 43-inch Cyber sound premium 4K Android TV

Blaupunkt comes with a 3840 x 2160 resolution and surrounds sound capabilities. The smart TV is available at a discounted price of INR 27,999 and features HDR10+ for sharp details and vivid colours display. The TV user can operate the same on an Android operating system, which will enable the user to access multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store.

Mi TV 4X 43 inch

The TV comes with a remote, which could be controlled through Google Assistant. It features a 50W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio.

The Mi TV 4X is a budget-friendly and good option for a 43-inch TV. It has this amazing 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by Android TV 9.0 with Patch Wall launcher so you get access to universal search, it also has kid’s mode with parental lock, smart recommendations, and a lot more. The Mi TV 4X also incorporates popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. This TV also provides you with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Mi TV 4X.

Price- INR 29,999

Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The realme 4K TV is equipped with features for an immersive cinematic experience when you play any movie. With a 4K UHD MediaTek Processor, users can have a seamless visual experience. When the user gets tired of manually controlling the TV and other AloT devices, they could make the use of Hands-free Voice Control feature (via Google Assistant) to do so. And, powered by Google, this smart TV brings you a variety of content through the Google Play Store.

Price- INR 29,999

OnePlus Y Series 108 cm

The OnePlus TV 43Y1 has a 43inch Full HD wide colour amazing gamut display. The display is clasped in a slim bezel-less design with an 88.5% screen-to-body ratio. It covers 93% of the colour gamut as claimed by the brand for producing clear, vivid, and rich colour details. The TV has 2 HDMI, 2 USB ports with Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Other ports included are RF, AV, Ethernet, and Audio Out. The TV has a total sound output of 20W with two speakers. It supports Dolby Audio. On the software side of things, the TV runs on Android TV 9.0 with Google Assistant and Chrome cast built-in.

Price- INR 26,999

SAMSUNG Crystal 4K 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV)

Bring home the sleek and powerful SAMSUNG Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV to enjoy seamless entertainment from all your favourite resources. For high-quality visuals it has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 3840 x 2160, it has the PurColor, Motion Xcelerator, and Crystal Processor 4K technologies; and to watch content from your smartphone and other devices, it has Tap View and PC on TV features.

Price – INR 36,999