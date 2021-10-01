Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Facebook to let users make group chats across Instagram, Messenger.

Facebook will soon let users start cross-app group chats between Messenger and Instagram. With this update, people will be able to start group chats between their Instagram and Messenger contacts.

"Within these cross-app group chats, users can continue to customise your chat experience with chat themes and custom reactions," the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Facebook said that over 70 per cent of eligible people on Instagram have updated to the new Messenger experience to enjoy new features like cross-app communication.

The company also said it is introducing polls to your Instagram DMs and group chats with friends across Messenger and Instagram, making it easier for the group to decide which new show is most binge-worthy or which restaurant you all go to next weekend.

Users will still have the same controls over who can reach them.

"With delivery controls, you decide who reaches your Chats List, who goes to your Message Request folder, and who can't message or call you," the company said.

"We love adding fun new features, but our number one priority is keeping safety and privacy top of mind," it added.

(with IANS inputs)