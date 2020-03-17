Discovery launches Discovery+ streaming service in India: See plans, features and more

Disovery+ is currently available for Android users

Adding onto the number of online streaming services we have, there is a new one, that too, from the Discovery Channel land. The Discovery Channel has launched its streaming service -- Discovery+ -- in India. The new streaming service is the popular channel's step into the over-the-top services' space. Here's all about the new streaming service.

Discovery+ launches in India

The Discovery+ streaming service will feature TV shows, including award-winning and exclusive content in the form of documentaries and loads of short videos. The platform will also include shows from popular TV channels such as Animal Planet, TLC, Discovery Science, and Discovery Turbo. Discovery+ will cover genres such as Science, Adventure, Nature, Space, Wildlife, Indian Military, Auto, Food and Lifestyle. Additionally, it will contain educational content for kids between the age group 8 and 14 years.

Furthermore, Discovery+ will be available in eight different languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam). Another interesting thing about the streaming platform is that it includes animal videos, DIY videos, and more that can be shared on WhatsApp with a single click.

Currently, Discovery+ is available as an Android app via the Google Play Store. It might be soon available for iOS users as well.

Discovery+ plans

Discovery+ will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 299 per year and Re. 1/day. Compared to its competitors such as the Hotstar Premium (NatGeo content is featured on it), Amazon Prime, Voot, Netlfix, and a lot more, Discovery+ has started off as an attractive deal for all the knowledge content you need. It brings Discovery Channel on your smartphone, that too, exclusive content. This might help Discovery+ have an edge over the other streaming services.

