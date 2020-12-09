Cyberpunk 2077: Here’s what you need to know about the most hyped game of 2020

Image Source : CYBERPUNK 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 launching tomorrow. Here's what you need to know.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most hyped games of the year 2020. The game has been under development for years now and the launch was recently delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. The game is now scheduled to launch on Thursday, December 10. The launch date comes eight years after the first teaser was revealed back in 2012.

While the teaser was revealed back in 2012, the game itself was showcased for the first time during the E3 2018 event. Many fans have already pre-ordered the game and should be receiving it soon. Whether you have pre-ordered it or not, here are a few things you need to know:

Cyberpunk 2077: When can you access the game?

As mentioned above, the game will be launched on December 10. However, depending on the region you live in, the timing of the availability might change. North American users will get access to the game on December 9, starting with Los Angeles at 4 PM PST. It will be then followed by Mexico City at 6 PM CST and then New York at 7 PM EST. South American gamers will be able to get access to the game starting 7pm COT.

As for the Europe and Western Asia regions, the game will be available on December 10 starting 12 AM GMT. Dubai will get access to the game at 4 AM GST. Finally, the Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for Indian users starting 5 AM on December 10.

Cyberpunk 2077: Which devices are supported?

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on PC, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One as well as Google Stadia platforms. The game will also make its way to the recently launched PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X gaming consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077: PC requirements

On PC, Cyberpunk 2077 players will need to have at least an Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 processor. For graphics, the system should be loaded with at least an Nvidia GTX 780 or Radeon RX 470 graphics card. Further, the system needs to have a minimum of 8GB RAM and 70GB of disk space available in the hard drive.