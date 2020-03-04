Coronavirus reaches India: How to track it online via websites and Android, iOS apps

Coronavirus can be tracked online via websites and apps.

Coronavirus or COVID-19 started spreading a couple of weeks ago and it has become so widespread that it has reached India. The citizens are being warned to stay safe and use proper precautions. However, not everyone is aware wheather the virus has reached their city or not. Here, people can make use of technology and open up the smartphones. While searching for Coronavirus in genral can lead to a lot of irrelevant links, here's a list of apps and websites that can help you keep a track of the virus and learn the precarutions:

Coronavirus Online Tracking

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has built a new tool, which can be accessed by the public via the "Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by Johns Hopkins CSSE" website. The website basically allows users to track if the virus has entered their country and also gives a breif on which part of those countires have been affected. As of writing this artice, the website states over 93,160 cases have been reported and out of them 3,198 affected people passed away. Also, the website claims that six cases have been reported in India.

Coronavirus Android, iOS Apps

As of now, there are not apps designed for Android or iOS platforms. Google has event disabled search results for the term "coronavirus" in the Google Play Store. This action is taken in order to avoid any fake apps creating any sort of chaos. However, you can still use your smartphone's web browser to surf through the following websites to grab details about the widespread virus.

WebMD: WebMD is a popular health oriented website that provides relevant and accurate information related to diseases and illness. The website has even created a dedicated page for Coronavirus where they explain general questions like "What is Coronavirus", common symptoms, preventions and more.

World Health Organization (WHO): WHO is the most trust worthy website when it comes to grabbing information about health oriented stuff. The organization has added a Q&A section in the website where users can find answers related to Coronavirus. Apart from that, the website offers travel guidance, easy-to-read infographics and related topics that provide more information.

