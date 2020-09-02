List of Chinese gaming apps banned in India: PUBG Mobile, Carrom Friends, Ludo All Star

List of Chinese gaming apps banned in India.

PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends, LifeAfter among 118 Chinese apps banned in India. This has shaken the gaming industry as well as the casual mobile gamers. Losing PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite was enough of a shock to most people that they ended up on missing other games that have been banned.

Back when the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, the focus was on TikTok but productivity apps like CamScanner were also banned. This time around, out of the 118 apps banned in India, more than 35 of them are games. While not all are available on iPhone, some of them were quite popular on Android.

List of Chinese games banned in India

Road of Kings- Endless Glory

“Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

AFK Arena

Creative Destruction NetEase Games

Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

Mafia City Yotta Games

Onmyoji NetEase Games

Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

Soul Hunters

Rules of Survival

Mobile Legends: Pocket

Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords

Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-

Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite

Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

Super Mecha Champions

LifeAfter

Dawn of Isles

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

Chess Rush

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG MOBILE LITE

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

Dank Tanks

Warpath

Game of Sultans

