List of Chinese gaming apps banned in India: PUBG Mobile, Carrom Friends, Ludo All Star

PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends, LifeAfter among 118 Chinese apps banned in India. This has shaken the gaming industry as well as the casual mobile gamers. Losing PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite was enough of a shock to most people that they ended up on missing other games that have been banned.
Back when the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, the focus was on TikTok but productivity apps like CamScanner were also banned. This time around, out of the 118 apps banned in India, more than 35 of them are games. While not all are available on iPhone, some of them were quite popular on Android.
List of Chinese games banned in India
- Road of Kings- Endless Glory
- “Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction NetEase Games
- Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
- Mafia City Yotta Games
- Onmyoji NetEase Games
- Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
- Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
- Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords
- Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
- Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans