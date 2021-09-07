Top 4 chat apps that offer more than just texting

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Top 5 chat apps that offer more than just texting

In the age of social distancing, digital collaboration is the new normal in the workplace. We are staying connected with our loved ones with the help of these apps and websites. While WhatsApp has become one of the most common ways of texting, here are some apps that offer much more than just a chat window.

Scenes by Avalon

Scenes by Avalon is a new age chatting app that brings support for video and voice calls as well. While that is something every app can do, Scenes takes it a step further adding support for groups and forum channels. It also adds a touch of other social media platforms as it allows you to get discovered and gain followers. Lastly, it also brings games like chess that can be played with other people.

Telegram

Telegram tends to offer more features and allows more participants in a group. It allows users to create a group with a capacity of 2 lakh participants. One can also choose to create a channel that allows even more participants. Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram also has multi-device support, which means you can use the same number on multiple smartphones, laptops and more.

Discord

Discord is a popular application that is mostly used by gamers. However, it can also be used by regular users as it offers a plethora of features. Besides its chat window and ability to create channels, the Discord app is known for its great quality voice chats. One can either choose to call someone over a voice call or multiple people can enter a channel to speak to each other. It has excellent noise cancellation as well.

Slack

Less of a chat app, Slack is more of a smart collaboration tool that is available in both desktop and mobile versions. It allows teams to send direct messages to each other as individuals, as well as groups. You can organize conversations into various channels for specific initiatives or projects. The software also integrates with the best apps like Google Docs, Box, and Dropbox for a more unified experience.