Bumble has added new language badges on its app: Here's how it works

Image Source : BUMBLE Bumble has added new language badges on its app.

Bumble dating app has added Language Badges to help its community showcase which languages they speak on their profiles to make more meaningful connections. Bumble users can now select up to five badges from over 100 languages globally and over 30 languages in India.

According to Bumble, people who have added at least one language badge witnessed 34% increase in their matches than those who haven’t. Since the launch, in India, the top 5 most widely used language badges on Bumble profiles are English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Tamil.

“With the launch of Language Badges single Indians will now be able to showcase their language preferences and communicate more easily with their potential matches. This is another way in which Bumble continues to offer single Indians opportunities to find people they are most compatible with, to make more meaningful connections,” commented Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Over the past year, Bumble has made several updates to its platform, including introducing 150 new interest badges in dating profiles and launching its “Night In” feature, where two people can participate in an interactive game during a video chat. The company also recently launched Snap’s AR Lenses within Bumble video calls and launched video notes that utilize Snapchat’s technology.