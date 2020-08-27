Image Source : PIXABAY Apple Music rejigs kids, family space with new curated playlists.

Apple Music on Wednesday relaunched its popular kids and family space with dozens of new, curated playlists along with new artwork. As the pandemic lingers on, the company has seen a significant increase in time spent listening to Kids and Family content on Apple Music, with an increase of over 105 per cent percent in just in the last four weeks alone.

"Apple Music Kids and Family is premiering new playlists aimed at fueling those young and wild imaginations like the new Pow! a playlist full of Superhero songs for the little superhero, or Princess Power full of princess songs with messages of empowerment from strong female characters," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

One can stream Apple Music seamlessly on your iPhone, CarPlay, Apple Watch, iPad, iPod Mac, and Apple TV as well as on the web at music.apple.com.

Apple Music is also available on Android and Amazon Echo. Additionally, with an Apple Music family subscription up to six people can enjoy unlimited access to Apple Music on their devices. Each family member gets their own personal music library, and music recommendations based on what they love to listen to.

