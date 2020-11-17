Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini with M1 chip now up for sale in India: Price, specs

Image Source : APPLE Apple's new Macs now available in India.

Apple recently launched the new Apple M1 powered MacBooks and Mac mini globally. The Macs were also launched in India but not made available for purchase. However, users were able to pre-order the new devices. Now, the company has the stocks ready and it is gearing up to ship the devices to people. This means that you can now purchase the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac mini via Apple’s official website.

As for the pricing, the Apple MacBook Air is available at a starting price of Rs. 92,900 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The users can choose to bump up the storage to 512GB bringing the price to Rs. 1,12,900. For 1TB storage and the same 8GB RAM, the users will be asked to shell out Rs. 1,32,900. The MacBook Air with 2TB storage will set you back Rs. 1,72,900. As for the 16GB/256GB and 16GB RAM/512GB variants, they will be available at Rs. 1,12,900 and Rs. 1,32,900, respectively.

Alongside the new MacBook Air, the company has also launched the new MacBook Pro with M1 chip. The new MacBook Pro is priced at Rs. 1,42,900 (8GB/512GB), Rs. 1,62,900 (8GB/1TB), Rs. 2,02,900 (8GB/2TB), Rs. 1,62,900 (16GB/512GB), Rs. 1,82,900 (16GB/1TB), and Rs. 2,22,900 (16GB/2TB).

Lastly, the new Mac Mini is priced at Rs. 64,900 (8GB/256GB), Rs. 84,900 (8GB/512GB), Rs. 1,04,900 (8GB/1TB), Rs. 1,44,900 (8GB/2TB), Rs. 84,900 (16GB/256GB), Rs. 1,04,900 (16GB/512GB), Rs. 1,24,900 (16GB/1TB), and Rs. 1,64,900 (16GB/2TB).