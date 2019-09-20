Apple iPad OS and iOS 13.1 to release on September 24

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPad OS and iOS 13.1 for iPhone and iPod devices to roll out on September 24

After rolling out its iOS 13 for iPhone devices and WatchOS 6 for Apple Watch series, Apple is expected to unveil its new dedicated iPad OS and bring update iOS 13.1 on September 24. Earlier the launch was confirmed to be out on September 30.

The new iOS 13 features include the gesture-based Quick Path keyboard, a tool to block unknown callers, new photo-editing tools and a dedicated dark mode.

Soon after the launch iOS 13 on September 19, there were reports of bugs in its security feature and face ID unlock feature. The updated iOS 13.1 is also expected to fix bugs that were reported on the iOS 13.

The iOS 13.1 will bring several features that were avoided for the initial iOS 13 release, including automated Siri Shortcut actions, a share ETA feature in Apple Maps, and data separation for enterprise devices, The Verge reported on Thursday.

In addition to iOS 13, Apple has also started seeding watch OS 6 for Watch Series 3 and 4. Watch Series 1 and 2 will get it later this fall.

The iOS 13 update is available for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE and the iPod touch.